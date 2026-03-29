Franco Miller News: Scores 35 points versus Legends

Miller delivered 35 points (13-24 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals over 30 minutes in Saturday's 134-116 G League loss to the Texas Legends.

Miller posted a game-high scoring total and a personal season high during his team's last contest of the campaign. He ended the season on the bench and had largely failed to impress before his final outing, finishing with averages of 9.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.