Frank Kaminsky News: Misses game Thursday

Kaminsky has played and started in 19 games for the 905 this season but was not in the lineup for Thursday's loss to Westchester due to personal reasons. Not having the veteran big man on the floor Thursday was a costly blow for the G League squad, as he averages 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game across 25.1 minutes per contest.