Frank Kaminsky News: Nears triple-double in G League

Kaminsky racked up 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt), 11 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks over 36 minutes Wednesday during the G League Raptors 905's 123-119 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Kaminsky did everything on the floor Wednesday after missing a game for personal reasons. The veteran big man came three assists shy of a triple-double while shooting 50 percent from the floor against Oklahoma City. The 31-year-old has played in 20 games for the 905, averaging 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game this season.