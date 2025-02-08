Frank Kaminsky News: Paces scoring effort in G League

Kaminsky tallied 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 30 minutes Friday during the G League Raptors 905's 110-104 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Kaminsky couldn't get his shot to fall from beyond the arc but still managed to lead his club in scoring. The Wisconsin product has now scored in double figures in seven of his last eight matchups, draining at least one trey in each appearance.