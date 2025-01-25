Frank Kaminsky News: Team-high 26 points in G League
Kaminsky recorded 26 points (9-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one block over 26 minutes Friday during the G League Raptors 905's 131-122 loss to the Long Island Nets.
Kaminsky was the most efficient player on the floor Thursday, missing just two of his 11 field-goal attempts, and it was his highest scoring output of the G League regular season. Over his last five outings, Kaminsky has logged 11.8 points, 5.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds over 23.9 minutes per game.
