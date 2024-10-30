Franz Wagner Injury: Battling illness

Head coach Jamahl Mosley said Wednesday that Wagner was feeling "a little under the weather" during Orlando's 102-99 loss to Chicago on Wednesday, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. Wagner exited with 10:35 left in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Wagner also exited Monday's game against the Pacers early with an illness, so the sickness isn't a new issue. Wagner logged seven points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block across 23 minutes before leaving. He'll have a day to recover before Orlando travels to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers on Friday.