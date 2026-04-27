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Franz Wagner Injury: Exits with sore calf

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Wagner is questionable to return to Monday's Game 4 against the Pistons due to right calf soreness.

It's not clear at this time as to when Wagner suffered the calf injury. Jamal Cain and Tristan da Silva would presumably be asked to shoulder additional minutes if Wagner is unable to return.

Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic
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