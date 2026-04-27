Franz Wagner Injury: Exits with sore calf
Wagner is questionable to return to Monday's Game 4 against the Pistons due to right calf soreness.
It's not clear at this time as to when Wagner suffered the calf injury. Jamal Cain and Tristan da Silva would presumably be asked to shoulder additional minutes if Wagner is unable to return.
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