Franz Wagner Injury: Fails to return
Wagner (calf) didn't return to Monday's Game 4 against Detroit. He ended the night with 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and four steals in 24 minutes.
The Magic reported during the second half that Wagner was questionable to return due to right calf soreness, and while he was spotted on the side trying to stay loose, he wasn't able to return. Jamal Cain provided a significant boost in Wagner's absence, adding eight points and nine rebounds in 24 minutes. Wagner can be considered day-to-day leading up to Game 5 on Wednesday.
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