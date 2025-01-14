Fantasy Basketball
Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner Injury: Getting closer to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 9:02am

Wagner (oblique), who will miss Wednesday's game against the Bucks, is expected to return once he gets his conditioning up to par, Mason Williams of Sports Illustrated reports.

Wagner will no longer show up on the injury report with an oblique injury, and instead, he'll be sporting a "return to competition reconditioning" designation. This is a small positive step in the right direction for Orlando's star forward. A return Friday against Boston has not been ruled out, though Jan. 19 against Denver in Orlando would be a more likely target.

Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic

