Franz Wagner Injury: Goes through shootaround
Wagner (oblique) went through shootaround ahead of Thursday's game versus the Trail Blazers, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.
Wagner hasn't played since Dec. 6 due to a torn right oblique but is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's contest. While it appears as though Wagner will likely be a game-time decision, his participation in practice is a good sign of his availability against Portland.
