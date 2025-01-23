Fantasy Basketball
Franz Wagner Injury: Goes through shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 23, 2025 at 9:41am

Wagner (oblique) went through shootaround ahead of Thursday's game versus the Trail Blazers, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Wagner hasn't played since Dec. 6 due to a torn right oblique but is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's contest. While it appears as though Wagner will likely be a game-time decision, his participation in practice is a good sign of his availability against Portland.

Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic
