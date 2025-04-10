Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Franz Wagner headshot

Franz Wagner Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 11:49am

Wagner is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Pacers due to right knee soreness.

Wagner could miss his first game since Jan. 21 due to right knee soreness. Due to all five of Orlando's typical starters being deemed questionable, Caleb Houstan, Tristan da Silva, Jonathan Isaac and Jett Howard are candidates to receive increased playing time if the starters are ultimately downgraded to out.

Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now