Franz Wagner Injury: Iffy to play Sunday
Wagner (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Wagner is in jeopardy of missing a second straight game due to right knee soreness. Caleb Houstan, Tristan da Silva and Jonathan Isaac would all stand to see increased playing time if one or both of Wagner and Paolo Banchero (ankle) were to miss Sunday's regular-season finale.
