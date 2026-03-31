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Franz Wagner Injury: Inching closer toward return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Wagner (ankle), who has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns, is "progressing well," per Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel.

Wagner has participated in 5-on-5 scrimmages at practice, and head coach Jamahl Mosley said Tuesday that the star forward will be re-evaluated following treatment. Wagner appears to have a real chance to return from a high-grade ankle sprain Wednesday, when the Magic take on the Hawks in a key Eastern Conference matchup.

Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic
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