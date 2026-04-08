Franz Wagner Injury: Leaves for locker room
Wagner exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves due to an apparent left knee injury, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Wagner appeared to hyperextend his left knee and went down before walking to the locker room under his own power. If he's unable to return, Tristan da Silva will likely help pick up the slack the rest of the way.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Franz Wagner See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 62 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 62 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 53 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 53 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Franz Wagner See More