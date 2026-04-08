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Franz Wagner Injury: Leaves for locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 5:32pm

Wagner exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves due to an apparent left knee injury, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Wagner appeared to hyperextend his left knee and went down before walking to the locker room under his own power. If he's unable to return, Tristan da Silva will likely help pick up the slack the rest of the way.

Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic
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