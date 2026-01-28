While Wagner hasn't been shut down from activity entirely since he experienced soreness last Thursday in the left ankle that he previously sprained Dec. 7, the 24-year-old hasn't yet resumed taking contact and appears likely to remain out through Friday's home game versus the Raptors. The Magic aren't terming Wagner's injury as a setback and haven't sent him in for an MRI after he previously missed 16 straight contests due to the high-ankle sprain, but the fifth-year wing will need to strengthen his ankle before he's cleared to return to game action. In the meantime, Wagner's absence should extend Anthony Black's stay in the starting five.