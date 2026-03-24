Franz Wagner Injury: Practices in G League
The Magic recalled Wagner (ankle) from the G League's Osceola Magic after he practiced with the affiliate Monday.
Wagner will remain out for Tuesday's game in Cleveland, but his assignment to the G League for practice represents the first notable sign of progress in the recovery process for the fifth-year forward since the Magic opted to shut him down over the All-Star break. The Magic haven't provided any details regarding the extent of Wagner's practice activity Monday, so until more information emerges on that front, his return to game action shouldn't be viewed as imminent. Wagner has played in just four games since he initially suffered a left high-ankle sprain in a Dec. 7 loss to the Knicks.
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