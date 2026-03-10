Franz Wagner Injury: Progressing, but lacks timeline
The Magic announced Tuesday that Wagner (ankle) continues to make progress, but an official target date for his return will depend on how he responds to further rehabilitation.
Wagner seemingly hasn't had any setbacks since being shut down coming out of the All-Star break due to soreness in left ankle that he first sprained back on Dec. 7, but the Magic's latest update doesn't provide much evidence that his return is imminent. With Anthony Black (abdominal) facing a similarly murky timeline for his return, the Magic are likely to continue to lean more heavily on players such as Tristan da Silva, Jett Howard and Noah Penda to pick up extra minutes on the wing and at the forward spots.
