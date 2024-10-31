Fantasy Basketball
Franz Wagner Injury: Questionable for Friday

October 31, 2024

Wagner (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Wagner left Wednesday's game against Chicago early due to illness and is now in danger of missing Friday's contest. With Paolo Banchero (abdomen) also questionable, Jonathan Isaac, Jett Howard and Caleb Houstan could all see increased playing time.

