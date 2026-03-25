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Franz Wagner Injury: Remains out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 8:14pm

Wagner (ankle) won't play Thursday against the Kings.

Wagner will miss a 19th straight game Thursday, but he may be drawing closer to a return after practicing with the G League's Osceola Magic on Tuesday. Tristan da Silva will continue to occupy a spot on the top unit while the Magic remain without Wagner and Anthony Black (abdomen).

Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic
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