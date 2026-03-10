Franz Wagner headshot

Franz Wagner Injury: Remains without timetable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

The Magic announced Tuesday that Wagner (ankle) remains without a timetable to return.

Wagner, who has been considered out indefinitely since Feb. 11, continues to progress in the right direction. The Magic are not ready to provide a target date for his return, so the team will continue to lean more on Tristan da Silva and Noah Penda in the meantime.

Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic
