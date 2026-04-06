Franz Wagner Injury: Resting Monday
Wagner has been ruled out for Monday against the Pistons due to left high-ankle sprain injury management.
As expected, Wagner will miss the second leg of the Magic's back-to-back set for rest purposes after he logged 20 minutes and recorded 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block in Sunday's 112-108 win over the Pelicans. With Wagner sitting out, Tristan da Silva is the most likely candidate to take his spot in the starting five Monday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Franz Wagner See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 316 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 298 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Franz Wagner See More