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Franz Wagner Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Wagner (calf) is out for Game 6 on Friday against the Pistons.

The Magic at least left the door open for Wagner to play through a right calf strain in Game 5, but Orlando is quickly ruling out the star forward a day in advance of a critical Game 6. Jamal Cain drew the spot start in Wednesday's loss to Detroit, while Anthony Black logged 39 minutes, his most of the series, in Game 5.

Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic
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