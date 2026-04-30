Franz Wagner Injury: Ruled out for Friday
Wagner (calf) is out for Game 6 on Friday against the Pistons.
The Magic at least left the door open for Wagner to play through a right calf strain in Game 5, but Orlando is quickly ruling out the star forward a day in advance of a critical Game 6. Jamal Cain drew the spot start in Wednesday's loss to Detroit, while Anthony Black logged 39 minutes, his most of the series, in Game 5.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Franz Wagner See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 273 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 255 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 228 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Franz Wagner See More