Franz Wagner Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Wagner (calf) is out for Game 6 on Friday against the Pistons.

The Magic at least left the door open for Wagner to play through a right calf strain in Game 5, but Orlando is quickly ruling out the star forward a day in advance of a critical Game 6. Jamal Cain drew the spot start in Wednesday's loss to Detroit, while Anthony Black logged 39 minutes, his most of the series, in Game 5.