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Franz Wagner Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Wagner (calf) is out for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Pistons, according to Orlando Magic Daily.

Wagner was diagnosed with a right calf strain Tuesday and was unable to shed his questionable tag for this contest. Additionally, he was unable to participate in the morning shootaround. Anthony Black, Jamal Cain and Tristan da Silva are candidates to see more minutes with this news.

Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic
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