Franz Wagner headshot

Franz Wagner Injury: Ruled out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 9:51am

Wagner (rest) is out for Monday against the Pistons.

As expected, Wagner will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set for maintenance. With Wagner getting the night off, the Magic could lean more on Tristan da Silva.

Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic
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