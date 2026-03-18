Franz Wagner Injury: Sitting out again Thursday
Wagner (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Hornets.
Wagner hasn't played since Feb. 11 and remains without a timetable to return. For now, he can be considered doubtful at best for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
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