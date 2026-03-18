Franz Wagner headshot

Franz Wagner Injury: Sitting out again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Wagner (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Hornets.

Wagner hasn't played since Feb. 11 and remains without a timetable to return. For now, he can be considered doubtful at best for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic
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