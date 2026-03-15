Franz Wagner Injury: Still out Monday
Wagner (ankle) will remain on the inactive list for Monday's game in Atlanta, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.
Wagner remains without a timetable and continues to get ruled out a full day in advance of tipoff, suggesting he's still not close. Until the Magic provide an update on where he's at in his rehab, Wagner should be considered week-to-week.
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