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Franz Wagner Injury: Still out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Wagner (ankle) will remain on the inactive list for Monday's game in Atlanta, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

Wagner remains without a timetable and continues to get ruled out a full day in advance of tipoff, suggesting he's still not close. Until the Magic provide an update on where he's at in his rehab, Wagner should be considered week-to-week.

Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic
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