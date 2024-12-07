Fantasy Basketball
Franz Wagner Injury: Suffers torn right oblique

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 7, 2024 at 12:58pm

Wagner (oblique) tore his right oblique during Friday's 102-94 loss to the 76ers and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Wagner had carried the Magic over the last month following Paolo Banchero's own torn right oblique injury, with the former averaging 26.1 points, 6.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals over 34.9 minutes since and including Nov. 1. Wagner will be re-evaluated in mid-January, but he is considered out indefinitely. With the Magic without their two young stars in Wagner and Banchero, they will turn to Jalen Suggs, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Tristan da Silva, and Cole Anthony to take on bigger roles in the short-term, though Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports that Banchero is progressing well and is aiming to resume activities in late December.

