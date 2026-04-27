Franz Wagner Injury: Unable to return due to calf

Wagner (calf) didn't return Monday to the Magic's 94-88 win over the Pistons in Game 4 of a first-round playoff series. He ended the night with 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four steals and three assists in 24 minutes.

The team relayed during the second half that Wagner was questionable to return due to right calf soreness, and while the forward was spotted on the sideline trying to stay loose, he didn't check back into the game. Jamal Cain provided a significant boost in Wagner's absence, adding eight points and nine rebounds in 24 minutes. Wagner is set to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, per Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. Until the results of Wagner's MRI are available, he can be considered day-to-day leading up to Game 5 on Wednesday.