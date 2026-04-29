Franz Wagner Injury: Unlikely to play

Paolo Banchero said Wagner (calf) is unlikely to play in Wednesday's Game 5 against the Pistons, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Wagner remains questionable on the official injury report, but he did not participate in the morning shootaround and is trending in the wrong direction. If Wagner is held out by Orlando, the team will likely lean more on Anthony Black, Jamal Cain and Tristan da Silva.