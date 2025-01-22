Franz Wagner Injury: Upgraded to questionable
Wagner (oblique) has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Sidelined since Dec. 6 due to a torn right oblique, Wagner appears to be on the cusp of returning to Orlando's lineup. The Magic have the star forward listed as questionable due to return-to-play conditioning, so if he doesn't play Thursday, he would appear to have a good chance of returning Saturday against the Pistons. If Wagner remains out against Portland, Tristan da Silva would likely continue starting for the Magic.
