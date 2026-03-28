Franz Wagner Injury: Won't play Sunday
Wagner (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Wagner will end up missing a 20th consecutive game due to a left ankle sprain, but he has been ramping up his activities and was recently cleared to practice with the Osceola Magic in the G League. He's not quite ready to return, but his next chance to do so is Tuesday against the Suns.
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