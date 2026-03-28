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Franz Wagner Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Wagner (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Wagner will end up missing a 20th consecutive game due to a left ankle sprain, but he has been ramping up his activities and was recently cleared to practice with the Osceola Magic in the G League. He's not quite ready to return, but his next chance to do so is Tuesday against the Suns.

Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic
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