Franz Wagner Injury: Won't play Sunday

Wagner (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Wagner will end up missing a 20th consecutive game due to a left ankle sprain, but he has been ramping up his activities and was recently cleared to practice with the Osceola Magic in the G League. He's not quite ready to return, but his next chance to do so is Tuesday against the Suns.