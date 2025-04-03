Franz Wagner News: Balanced outing in victory

Wagner ended with 27 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 34 minutes in Thursday's 109-97 win over Washington.

Wagner provided a lift offensively in Thursday's battle, connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three and finishing second among Magic players in scoring and assists in a well-rounded performance. Wagner has tallied at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in 20 appearances this season.