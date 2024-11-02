Franz Wagner News: Balanced showcase in loss
Wagner finished with 17 points (8-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 120-109 loss to the Cavaliers.
Wagner did a little bit of everything for Orlando both offensively and on the glass, ending Friday's contest second among Magic players in scoring and assists while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total. Wagner posted his first double digit outing in his last three contests, having tallied at least 15 points, four rebounds and four assists in three appearances.
