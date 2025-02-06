Franz Wagner News: Blows up for 31 points

Wagner accumulated 31 points (12-22 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 130-111 win over the Kings.

The Magic continue to play solid ball as they inch toward full health, and Wagner has played lights-out since returning from a long absence. Over seven games since his return to action, Wagner has averaged 27.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists.