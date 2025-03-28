Franz Wagner News: Close to double-double in loss

Wagner recorded 20 points (8-21 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 101-92 loss to the Mavericks.

Wagner exited Thursday's game briefly due to an apparent ankle injury, but he returned only a few minutes later and posted a solid stat line across the board. This was sixth straight appearance with at least 20 points, a span in which he's averaging 23.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 0.5 steals per game while being firmly entrenched as Orlando's second-best scoring weapon behind Paolo Banchero.