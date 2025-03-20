Franz Wagner News: Comes close to triple-double

Wagner ended Wednesday's 116-108 loss to the Rockets with 20 points (8-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists in 38 minutes.

The consistency Wagner shows on a game-to-game basis is nearly unmatched, and the star forward has been putting up a solid display in that regard over the last few weeks. He's surpassed the 15-point mark in each of his 14 appearances since the All-Star Game, but that's not all, as he's also averaging 5.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game over that stretch. Firmly entrenched as the Magic's second option on offense, Wagner remains a reliable fantasy alternative in all formats. Over that 14-game stretch, Wagner has also scored at least 20 points nine times.