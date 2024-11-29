Franz Wagner News: Elite production continues

Wagner ended with 29 points (12-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 123-100 victory over the Nets.

Wagner continues to play the best basketball of his young career, leading the Magic to their 11th win in the past 12 games. With Paolo Banchero continuing to miss time due to an oblique injury, Wagner has put the team on his back. Over the past month, he is averaging 24.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 33.5 minutes per game. Until Banchero is ready to go, Wagner should continue to serve as the primary option, a role he has seemingly embraced.