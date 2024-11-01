Franz Wagner News: Expected to suit up Friday
Coach Jamahl Mosley said Wagner (illness) is "feeling better," and he is expected to play in Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
The 23-year-old played a limited role over the last two matchups due to the illness, though he is expected to return as the top option with Paolo Banchero (oblique) out. Through five regular-season outings, Wagner has averaged 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 combined steals-plus-blocks while shooting 51.6 percent from the field across 26.0 minutes per game.
