Franz Wagner News: Game-high 25 points Friday

Wagner tallied 25 points (9-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 105-104 loss to Memphis.

Friday was a balanced outing for Wagner, who finished as the game's leading scorer while contributing on the defensive end of the floor. He's scored at least 25 points in five of his last seven games, and over that span, he has averaged 25.9 points on 49.3 percent shooting, 6.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.9 steals over 33.6 minutes per game.