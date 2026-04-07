Franz Wagner News: Good to go for Wednesday
Wagner is available for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.
Wagner is off the injury report after missing Monday's game against the Pistons for injury maintenance. Wagner is averaging a modest 19.1 minutes over his last three appearances.
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