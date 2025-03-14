Fantasy Basketball
Franz Wagner News: Hit for 27 in New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Wagner had 27 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 113-93 victory over the Pelicans.

After three straight games of scoring in the teens, Wagner was more efficient with his shot Thursday while still supplying his usual contributions in secondary categories. The fourth-year forward has scored 25 or more points six times in 11 games since the All-Star break, a stretch in which he's averaging 22.7 points, 5.3 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 threes.

