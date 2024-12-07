Fantasy Basketball
Franz Wagner News: Hit for 30 again in Friday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Wagner chipped in 30 points (10-23 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 102-94 loss to Philadelphia.

The fourth-year forward led all scorers on the night, but Wagner didn't get enough help from his teammates -- Jalen Suggs was the only other Orlando player to top 12 points. Wagner has scored 30plus in three straight games, and he's hit for at least 20 in nine straight contests, averaging 28.1 points, 6.8 assist, 5.7 boards, 2,1 threes, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks over the latter stretch.

