Franz Wagner News: Keeps scoring streak alive

Wagner provided 22 points (8-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 win over the Hawks.

Wagner didn't have his best shooting performance, but he still found a way to reach the 20-point plateau, as he's been remarkably consistent on offense as Orlando's second-best weapon behind Paolo Banchero. Wagner has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 11 appearances, averaging 23.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 0.7 steals per game over that stretch.