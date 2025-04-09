Franz Wagner News: Leads in scoring in blowout win

Wagner ended with 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals over 26 minutes in Wednesday's 96-76 win over Boston.

Wagner did a little bit of everything for Orlando in Wednesday's blowout contest, leading all Magic players in scoring and rebounds while hauling in a team-high-tying steals total in a well-balanced performance. Wagner has surpassed the 20-point mark in 12 straight contests, adding eight or more boards in six of those outings.