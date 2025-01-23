Franz Wagner News: Leads in scoring in return

Wagner contributed 20 points (9-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and one block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 101-79 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Wagner returned Thursday after missing Orlando's previous 20 contests due to a torn right oblique, returning to form by leading all Magic players in scoring while finishing as the lone player with 20 or more points in a losing effort. Wagner, who was the top producer for Orlando prior to his injury, should continue to see an increase in both playing time and production as he gets back to 100 percent.