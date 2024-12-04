Franz Wagner News: Leads Orlando in loss Tuesday

Wagner had 30 points (10-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, six assists and three steals over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 121-106 loss to the Knicks.

Wagner was the only Magic player who cleared the 20-point plateau in this devastating loss to New York, and the fourth-year forward continues to build on what has been a career-best season for him. Wagner is averaging a career-high 23.7 points per game this season, and while his numbers are likely to regress a bit once Paolo Banchero (oblique) is back in the lineup, Wagner has proven he can handle the team offensively as the No.1 option. The 23-year-old has scored at least 30 points in five of his last 10 appearances.