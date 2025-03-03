Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Franz Wagner headshot

Franz Wagner News: Leads Orlando in scoring Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 11:05am

Wagner logged 25 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 37 minutes during Sunday's 104-102 loss to the Raptors.

Wagner led the Magic in scoring with an efficient performance, although he didn't contribute much in other categories outside scoring. It's not like he needs to fill the stat sheet to be valuable in most formats, though. Wagner is having a career-best campaign despite missing 20 consecutive games between Dec. 8 and Jan. 21 due to an oblique injury, and he's averaging 25.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in 42 appearances this season.

Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now