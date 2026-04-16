Franz Wagner News: Limited in loss
Wagner chipped in 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 109-97 Play-In Game loss to Philadelphia.
Wagner remained on a minutes restriction, although he did close in on 30 minutes for the first time since returning from injury. With that said, he appeared to suffer a knee injury late in the game, sending him to the bench for a brief period. While he was able to close out the game, he looked far from healthy. His availability for Friday's must-win game against the Hornets could be key, should the Magic hope to advance to the playoffs.
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