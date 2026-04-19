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Franz Wagner News: Logs 32 minutes in win`

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 10:36pm

Wagner posted 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-101 win over the Pistons in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Wagner played at least 30 minutes for the first time since returning from an ankle injury, helping the Magic to an unlikely win. Although his production remains somewhat limited, he is certainly looking more and more comfortable with each passing game. The two teams will line up again Wednesday, with Orlando looking to take a 2-0 series lead.

Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic
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