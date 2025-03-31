Franz Wagner News: Logs game-high six assists in loss

Wagner supplied 21 points (8-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes during Monday's 96-87 loss to the Clippers.

Wagner finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Paolo Banchero (26 points) during Monday's low-scoring affair. However, the two combined to shoot just 2-for-15 from beyond the arc. On the bright side, Wagner recorded 20-plus points for an eighth straight outing, and he also led the Magic with a game-high mark in assists. Additionally, the 23-year-old forward tallied multiple steals for the 22nd time in 56 regular-season appearances.